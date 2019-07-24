Thetis Nixon-Jackson, wife of Alonzo Jackson, 68, who was fatally shot in a carjacking, embraces friends and family following a vigil for her husband near the BP gas station where he was killed. (Amanda Voisard/For the Washington Post)

One week after being released from jail on carjacking charges in the District, prosecutors and court documents say, Demarko Wheeler was at it again.

Just five miles from where he was arrested on July 13, 2016, for allegedly stealing a pickup truck at gunpoint, Wheeler was now at a gas station in the Capitol Heights area of Prince George’s County, eyeing a 2015 black Dodge Charger.

Wheeler waited until the car’s owner finished filling up the tank, according to police, and then struck. But unlike the case of the truck owner who survived his robbery, 68-year-old Alonzo Jackson was killed in the morning carjacking.

Three years after the deadly encounter, Wheeler was sentenced to 70 years in prison for fatally shooting the Marine veteran who had been taking his best friend to a doctor’s appointment.

“I hope the family and loved ones of Mr. Alzonzo Jackson can find some measure of peace in knowing that Mr. Wheeler will never be able to harm anyone everyone again,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said in a statement announcing the sentence.

An attorney for Wheeler could not immediately be reached for comment.

A jury convicted Wheeler, 23, of Southeast Washington, of first-degree murder after less than an hour of deliberations in June.

Jackson, who lived less than a mile from the gas station where he was killed, had just dropped off his wife at work on July 20, 2016, when he went to fill the tank of one of his most prized possessions, family members said.

Wheeler approached and tried to steal the car, but after getting in, he realized the key was not inside the vehicle, prosecutors said. Wheeler then stood over Jackson with a gun and demanded the key before firing, prosecutors said. Jackson’s car was later found abandoned and burned in the District.

Wheeler was arrested days later after police released surveillance images from the gas station and received tips from the public.

Jackson’s family and neighbors remembered him as a friendly, giving man who loved the Redskins and living in the District.

At the time of Jackson’s killing, Wheeler was on pretrial release in the District in connection with the carjacking of a pickup truck, according to court files. Wheeler had been pulled over by police July 13 after they said they saw the truck run a stop sign and learned it had been reported stolen the day before. Wheeler, according to court files, told police the truck belonged to his grandfather.

Court records show that Wheeler’s carjacking case in the District is pending.

Keith L. Alexander contributed to this report.

