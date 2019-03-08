A 51-year-old District man was sentenced Friday to life in prison with no possibility of release for the 2010 killing of a government witness, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Anthony Waters received the sentence after a D.C. Superior Court jury found him guilty in October on a murder charge and weapons offenses.

The October verdict was the result of a retrial of a 2012 case, when Waters was found guilty and also sentenced to life in prison. However, the 2012 trial judge had granted a defense motion for a new trial.

Prosecutors said that Waters killed 37-year-old Derrick Harris because of his testimony in a 1998 murder trial. Officials said that the men knew each other from the Barry Farm neighborhood and that Waters confronted Harris on June 14, 2010.

The men fought and Waters threatened to kill Harris if he returned to the area, prosecutors said. They said that Harris left but later returned to the 2600 block of Birney Place SE. Prosecutors said Waters wore a ski mask and came out of a hiding place, shooting Harris six times and killing him.

Read more:

D.C. man gets life without parole in 2010 murder of government witness

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news