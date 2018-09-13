After Hurricane Florence’s path followed a southerly course, District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) rescinded a state of emergency Thursday evening.

On Tuesday, Bowswer followed neighboring jurisdictions of Virginia and Maryland as localities prepared for heavy rain and potential flooding as forecasters originally predicted that the hurricane could affect the mid-Atlantic region.

But as the storm landed in the Carolinas Thursday, Bowser lifted the city’s emergency footing.

“As Hurricane Florence is projected to have a diminished effect in the District, [Bowser] has rescinded her state of emergency declaration, effective immediately,” according to a statement.

The state of emergency would have authorized city leaders to apply for financial assistance with FEMA and other federal or private relief agencies, the mayor’s office said. Now, authorization for additional funding is no longer needed.