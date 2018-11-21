D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced a cold emergency alert for the city on Thanksgiving eve. (D.C. Government)

As an arctic cold front headed toward the Northeast, District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser activated the city’s cold weather emergency plan, administration officials announced Wednesday night.

Forecasters predict temperatures will dip into the low 20s and remain there throughout Thanksgiving day Thursday and into Friday.

The District Department of Human Services and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency activated the Cold Emergency Plan through Friday at 7 a.m.

During an emergency alert, the District provides additional services, which includes opening city buildings as overnight warming sites and access to emergency shelter and transportation to those locations.

Residents who need transportation to shelter are asked to call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or by dialing 311.