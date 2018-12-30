D.C. police on Sunday announced an arrest in the November fatal shooting of a District man in the Bellevue neighborhood.

Police charged 46-year-old Antonio Booze with second-degree murder in the killing of Eugene Johnson, 37.

Johnson was shot in a residence in the first block of Galveston Place in Southwest Washington on Nov. 7. When police arrived shortly after 4 a.m., they found Johnson and another man inside the residence with gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.