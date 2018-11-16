A 26-year-old District woman on Friday pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing and dismembering of her newborn baby on Thanksgiving morning five years ago.

Prosecutors say Lillian Alvarado secretly gave birth to her son on the November 2013 morning. They said she used a pair of scissors to cut the baby’s limbs and then tried to flush the infant’s body down the toilet.

Police were called to Alvarado’s apartment building in the 6400 block of 14th Street NW after neighbors in the apartment below Alvarado’s noticed bloody water pouring down their walls from the apartment above.

Since Alvarado’s arrest, her public defenders have argued Alvarado was not mentally competent at the time. Alvarado has undergone numerous psychological tests and is currently housed at St. Elizabeths Hospital, the District’s mental-health facility. Judge Milton Lee ordered Alvarado to remain at the hospital for treatment until she “no longer suffers from mental illness and is no longer a danger to herself or others.”

[D.C. woman indicted in alleged killing, dismembering of newborn son]

During Friday’s hearing, Alvarado wept loudly as federal prosecutors outlined the details of the case. Lee ordered a delay in the case until Alvarado’s public defenders were able to comfort her.

Prosecutors rarely accept pleas of not guilty by reason of insanity in the District, often fighting for years in court when defense attorneys argue their clients suffered from a mental illness at the time of the crime.

Alvarado was charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree murder and child cruelty. A trial was scheduled for January. If convicted, she faced life in prison. Instead, Alvarado pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to second-degree murder.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Wright said Alvarado told authorities the pregnancy was a result of a rape. Wright said Alvarado suffered “severe blood loss and confusion” when she gave birth.

Wright said Alvarado went into the bathroom of the apartment she shared with family members. Alvarado’s mother repeatedly tried to enter the bathroom where she was, but Alvarado refused to allow her in, the prosecutor said.

Alvarado told authorities that while in the bathtub she fell and hit her head. Wright said when police arrived in Alvarado’s apartment and removed the toilet, they found some of the infant’s remains. An autopsy determined the infant was born alive and either drowned or died of compressions to his neck.

[Mother charged with killing newborn son in D.C.]

As a result of the plea deal, Alvarado also faces possible deportation to her native El Salvador, the judge said.

Additional hearings to review Alvarado’s progress were set for January.