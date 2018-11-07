A 20-year-old District woman was sentenced to six months in prison for selling synthetic marijuana in Northeast Washington on New Year’s Eve day in 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sentenced Briana Barnes Tuesday following her August guilty plea to a charge of unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a statement released by prosecutors.

Authorities said that an undercover D.C. police officer from the Narcotics Enforcement Unit witnessed Barnes make drug transactions as she sat in the passenger seat of a Mercedes sedan in the 2200 block of S Street NE on Dec. 31, 2016. After watching several transactions between pedestrians, Barnes and a man in the driver’s seat of the car, the undercover officer signaled for an arrest team to detain the Mercedes.

Instead, the driver sped off, authorities said. Police later caught Barnes and the driver in the 2200 block of Rand Place NE. Investigators recovered a large black garbage bag from behind the passenger seat of the Mercedes, which contained nearly 3,000 grams of a synthetic drug FUB-AMB.

The driver of the car still faces charges, officials said.