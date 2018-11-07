DNA from the 23-year-old man charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Logan Circle two months ago was found on a knife used in the attack, authorities said Wednesday.

Anthony Marquell Crawford is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Wendy Martinez, 35, the chief of staff for a start-up Internet tech company, who was attacked shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 while running near her apartment.

Crawford is set to appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

During a brief court appearance Wednesday, Crawford’s public defender Eugene Ohm asked a judge to order prosecutors to turn over names and phone numbers of the witnesses in the case. Ohm argued he needs the information to investigate discrepancies in the varying accounts of witnesses who spoke to police about the attack. Neither Ohm nor prosecutors detailed those witness accounts in court.

Ohm said he wanted the witness information before Crawford’s preliminary hearing so he could investigate the statements and better argue for his client’s release from jail, given, as Ohm said, “my client has no criminal record.”

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Earnest said releasing such information so early in the case would jeopardize the investigation. Earnest said there are multiple witnesses who identified Crawford as the attacker. She said his DNA was found on items the prosecution says are linked to the case, including a knife. And authorities said the victim’s DNA was found on the knife and a sweater that belongs to Crawford.



Wendy Martinez was stabbed to death in September in Washington. (Family photo)

After about 20 minutes of argument, D.C. Superior Court Judge Craig S. Iscoe denied Ohm’s request and said the information he was seeking would eventually be provided to the defense. The judge said the case would move forward like any other.

During the hearing, Crawford, who allegedly has a history of paranoia and aggressive tendencies, rocked back and forth in his seat, at times with his eyes closed and at other times with his mouth moving as Ohm argued on his behalf.

Police said Martinez, a petite marathon runner, was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back. The attacker ran, police said, discarding a bloody knife and a distinctive mustard-colored shirt as Martinez stumbled into a Chinese carryout restaurant and bystanders tried in vain to save her life. Crawford was arrested days later.