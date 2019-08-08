Before the blows came down on the homeless man who was handcuffed and in a seat belt in a police cruiser, the police corporal asked his colleague a question, according to court testimony.

“ ‘Do you have a camera in your car?’ ” Officer Carl Harper recalled Cpl. Stephen Downey asking him.

Harper said no. Then, according to Harper’s court testimony, Downey put on his gloves and began assaulting the handcuffed man using an expletive-laden rant punctuated by punches.

Ten months after the encounter, Downey, who opted for a trial by judge, was convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Downey’s attorney declined to comment after the verdict Thursday but in court said the Prince George’s County officer’s use of force was appropriate to defend against what he perceived to be a headbutt coming at him.

Downey was suspended after the incident and has been on administrative leave with pay, police said. At the time he was charged, Downey was a seven-year veteran of the department working patrol.



A Prince George’s County police cruiser (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The case stems from Oct. 29, 2018, when county police were called to a CVS pharmacy in the Temple Hills, Md., area for an alarm at the store. When officers arrived, they found a homeless man had broken into a shipping container looking for a warm place to sleep, according to court testimony and prosecutors.

Officers took the man in custody and charged him with fourth-degree burglary. Officers handcuffed him with his hands behind his back and then sat him in the front seat of a police cruiser with a seat belt.

There was some exchange of words between the man and Downey before Downey then asked Harper about the equipment in the police car and started beating the man, prosecutors said in opening statements.

Downey’s attorney Shaun F. Owens said in opening statements that the man had been moving around “erratically” inside the cruiser and bashing his head around the onboard computer equipment.

The man then swore at Downey and tried to kick open the door of the cruiser, Owens said. The man managed to unbuckle his seat belt and jerked his head around, preparing to headbutt Downey, Owens said. Downey then struck the man to defend himself, according to Owens.

Owens argued that Downey’s actions were “objectively reasonable” and that the use of force was justified. “This was a dynamic, very quick, rapidly evolving situation,” Owens said.

Owens tried to undermine Harper’s testimony and the account of a third officer who was at the scene, saying they both were behind the cruiser when Downey punched and couldn’t see Downey was about to be hit.

Harper testified the handcuffed man was “not at all” argumentative and started shifting around the vehicle after complaining that his handcuffs were too tight.

Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Ingrid M. Turner said she found credible the testimony of Harper, of the third officer at the scene and of the man beaten.

The man in handcuffs had been cooperative with police, and Downey “did not do what a reasonable officer would do,” Turner said in delivering the conviction.

Police brought the case to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office after an internal investigation substantiated the allegations, police said.

Downey is scheduled for sentencing in October.

Read more:

How one group swindled $8 million designated for hurricane and wildfire victims, according to prosecutors

Chevy Chase financial adviser — who conjured curses against investigators — gets 20 years for Ponzi scheme

Girl testifies she was repeatedly kissed and groped by D.C. Catholic priest

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news