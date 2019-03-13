A woman in Montgomery County was attacked by a big dog and apparently bitten Monday night, and an attempted dog attack was reported several blocks away three days earlier, according to the county police.

In Monday’s incident, a woman was walking in a parking lot when a loose dog attacked, inflicting injuries that included puncture wounds to the woman’s arms and legs. The attack occurred about 7 p.m. in the Fairland area of Silver Spring in the 3400 block of Gateshead Manor Way, the police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with wounds described as not life-threatening, the police said.

They said the victim described the dog as “large and brown.”

Police said that on Friday someone near Hampton Point Drive reported that a dog tried to attack her. That dog was described as tan. The incidents were about 300 or 400 yards apart, according to police.

It was not clear whether the same dog was involved in both incidents. Police are investigating and are trying to find the animal or animals.

