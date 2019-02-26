A D.C. police officer shot and killed a dog that was attacking its owner Sunday night, according to the police.

The incident occurred in the 4200 block of South Capitol Street SW about 7 p.m. Sunday, the police said.

After attacking a puppy, the dog began attacking its owner, a police report said.

When officers arrived, they found the owner being mauled, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

After trying unsuccessfully to stop the attack, an officer fired at the dog. The dog was fatally wounded and died at the scene, Hickman said.

The owner was taken to a hospital, according to the police report.

