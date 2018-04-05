A dog died after a house fire in Fairfax County on Easter Sunday. (Fairfax County Fire)

A dog died after it was pulled from a house fire in Fairfax County, officials said.

The fire occurred around 9:16 p.m. on Sunday in the 12800 block of Mount Royal Lane in Fairfax.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the back of the single-family home. Crews quickly got the fire under control, but faced challenges from hoarding conditions in the home, officials said.

The dog was rescued and treated with oxygen, but “unfortunately did not survive,” according to Fairfax County Fire officials.

The two people were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

Investigators found that the fire was accidental, starting with a “flash fire involving cooking oil on the stove top.”

One of the people at the home was taken to an area hospital for a checkup, fire officials said.

The people at the home were given assistance from the Red Cross. Damage to the house is estimated at about $93,750.