A man was robbed Friday night in Northeast Washington, and his dog was shot while coming to his aid, D.C. police said.

The dog was severely wounded and taken to a veterinary hospital, but his condition was not immediately clear, police said.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Franklin Street NE just south of Rhode Island Avenue and the Brookland area. The victim was getting out of his car when a man approached and robbed him at gunpoint, police said.

The dog was still in the victim’s car at the time of the robbery, police said. But when the robber tried to run to a car that was waiting for him, the dog leaped from the vehicle and attacked.

A shot was fired from inside the waiting car, and the dog was hit, police said.

The robber got into the car and it drove off.

The robber was described as black or hispanic, with a light complexion. He wore a face mask and dark clothing, police said. They said the getaway car was a dark red sedan with tinted windows.

A police account said that the dog was alive when his owner took him for veterinary treatment. But the account said “his injuries were very severe,” and it was unclear if he could have been saved.