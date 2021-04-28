The dog was shot and taken to MedVet in Manassas, where it underwent surgery to remove a bullet from its jaw. Officials said the dog got several stitches from a wound to its shoulder. The dog “unfortunately [had] to have his right hind leg amputated as the bullet caused severe damage,” an official said.
The dog is “resting comfortably,” local police said in a Facebook post.
Police said they are trying to find the dog’s owner or where it lives, and they are looking for a suspect.
Witnesses told police they heard six gunshots and that after the dog was shot, it followed the person to a black SUV that was parked in a VRE parking lot. The person then fled.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 703-361-1136.