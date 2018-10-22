A woman’s foxhound died after suffering critical injuries after it and its owner were attacked by a group of mixed-breed pit bulls in the Rockville area, authorities said.

On Thursday at 5 p.m. in the 12700 block of Robindale Drive, the woman, 28, and her dog were attacked. The 7-year-old dog, named Addie, died over the weekend, according to Thomas Koenig, director of the Montgomery County animal services division. The woman was treated at a hospital for several severe bite injuries and released that night, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officials said the victim was walking her dog when she heard a pack of dogs barking inside a gated yard. She crossed the street to stay away from them.

But somehow the dogs got loose and attacked her and her dog before they could get to a nearby residence’s porch, according to Montgomery County Police.

When animal control officers and police arrived, they found the woman had a wound to her lower leg, and her foxhound was bleeding from the abdomen, officials said. As the woman was being interviewed by authorities, some of the dogs attacked her and her dog again until officers were able to restrain them.

The five dogs that attacked the woman and her foxhound were seized and declared “dangerous” under Chapter 5 of the county code. The dogs have remained at a county shelter as police and animal control officers continue to investigate.

Koenig said Monday that the dog’s owner has appealed the dangerous declaration and is awaiting a hearing date before the county’s Animal Matters Hearing Board, a group of seven people that deals with dangerous animals and nuisance issues.

The board decides whether to uphold the dogs as being dangerous, in which case they would be euthanized. If the board doesn’t sustain the dangerous declaration, Koenig said, the dogs could go home.

It typically takes about a month for a hearing date to be set, he said.

Koenig said it is “highly likely” the dogs’ owners would be getting citations for the dogs based on the county code. He said the owners did not explain how the dogs got out of the yard.