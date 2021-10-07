His and the other defendants’ dogs were kept close together, with untreated wounds and little ability to move. The four dogs seized from Anderson’s home were kept outside in all weather, according to court records; Powe kept 10 dogs in a dark, dirty garage and basement in of Frederick, Md. Authorities seized one dog from the third co-defendant, although prosecutors said the number of crates and leashes on his Glenn Dale, Md., property indicated he had at some point had many more.