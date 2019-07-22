Barking dogs helped bring help to a man who was stuck in the mud Monday near the Potomac River in Montgomery County, according to the county fire department.

The man got stuck out of view in a wooded area near the Brookmont Dam, about 50 yards from the C&O Canal towpath, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

He was retrieving twigs for his two dogs to fetch when he got stuck in mud up to a little above his knees, Piringer said. Efforts to extricate himself only seemed to make matters worse, according to the spokesman.

However, he said, the dogs went to the towpath, where their barking alerted a cyclist who then heard the man’s calls for help, and called authorities.

The man was extricated and determined to be uninjured, Piringer said.

The dogs “certainly saved the day,” he said.

