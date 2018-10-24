Residents in the Sherwood Forest area of Montgomery County are being told to stay inside as authorities deal with a domestic situation at a residence.

The incident began just after 9 a.m. in the 13500 block of Montvale Drive. Residents are advised not to go outside, and to keep doors and windows locked.

County police said that a man is outside the home and that his 25-year-old grandson is inside and refusing to come out. Police said they did not know whether weapons are involved, according to Twitter messages.

Several roads in the area are closed.