Palmer said Oliver told deputies over the phone that he lived in the District but promised to return to the county on Thursday and accept service of the judicial order requiring him to keep away from 33-year-old Nikiesha Thomas.
That meeting never happened, Palmer said.
“Certainly, the efforts to get him served were made,” he said. “The events on Thursday are tragic, absolutely tragic.”
D.C. police said Oliver fatally shot Thomas about 9:25 a.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of the Penn Branch shopping center in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, where she worked out of a satellite office for D.C.’s education agency as part of a team that provides services to infants and toddlers with disabilities.
Hours later, police said Oliver, 36, carjacked a vehicle in Prince George’s and led police on a pursuit into the District, where they said he fatally shot himself as police closed in. Efforts to reach his family were not successful.
On Friday, Thomas’s aunt, Venice Mundle-Harvey, 61, said the family did not wish to discuss the particulars of the police investigation, preferring instead to focus on her niece “and her greatness.” Mundle-Harvey said she wanted to remind people of the dangers of domestic violence, and said the killer “came into our family and plucked the most beautiful person out of it.”
One of Thomas’s many cousins, Henryk “Ryk” Palmer, 37, said, “She tried to do the right thing.”
Thomas obtained an interim protective order on Monday from a District Court commissioner in Montgomery County, where she lived, according to sheriff’s officials in Montgomery County. Chief Deputy Sheriff Maxwell Uy said his office forwarded the order to Prince George’s County to be served because Thomas had listed an address for Oliver in Fort Washington. An interim order is valid for two business days.
The sheriff’s department in Prince George’s County said the order arrived at their office Monday evening and was entered into a national database under Oliver’s name. But Palmer, the chief assistant sheriff in Prince George’s, said attempts to reach Oliver by phone on Tuesday failed.
By that time, the interim order was about to expire. On Wednesday, authorities said Thomas was granted a temporary protective order, this one good for seven days, at a court hearing in Montgomery County.
That also was forwarded to Prince George’s.
Palmer said his deputies spoke to Oliver by phone and he agreed to meet them Thursday in Prince George’s to accept service of the protective order. Palmer said such arrangements are common and have worked “with success” to streamline the process.
A person is not detained when a protective order is served. Such orders give police authority to make an arrest if the subject violates the order, which typically bars them from going near or contacting someone.
Palmer said he was not sure whether deputies attempted to verify whether Oliver lived in the District as he claimed or to check the address on Allentown Road in Fort Washington that Thomas had provided. D.C. police also listed Fort Washington as Oliver’s address.
Uy said Thomas had requested Oliver keep away from her employment office in the District. Palmer noted that if Thomas had called police to report any issues with Oliver, responding officers would have had access to the record of the protective order in the law enforcement database. Those officers could then have served Oliver and ordered him to keep away from Thomas.
There is no record of the protective order obtained by Thomas in public court documents, so her statements to the court about Oliver’s conduct are not available. Officials said such records can be sealed.
Several close relatives and a childhood friend recalled Thomas as a leader of a sprawling family that includes dozens upon dozens of cousins — her maternal grandmother, originally from Jamaica, had 14 children.
They said Thomas took over for that grandmother, Muriel Mundle, after she died this year at the age of 96, in organizing family parties and get-togethers, moderating group chats on social media among the many relatives and making sure, as her grandmother had, that everyone gathered for special occasions.
Thomas grew up in Montgomery County with three siblings. Her cousin Henryk “Ryk” Palmer recalled they had attended rival high schools, he Magruder, she Sherwood, though she would come and root for him at his basketball games. He said he tried to tease her by giving her a nickname, “Nizzy,” but she turned the tables on him and embraced the moniker.
Thomas later took a job with the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education and was assigned to the Strong Start team, an intervention program to help some of the District’s most challenged students.
While working there, she earned her master’s degree in social work from the University of Maryland, and was making plans to buy a house for her and her 10-year-old daughter, from a relationship before she met Oliver.
Palmer, her cousin, said she had told him about her plans about wanting “to settle down and create a stable environment. We were supposed to talk this week about it, and get the ball moving.”
It was unclear how Thomas met Oliver. Relatives said that while she initially was excited by the relationship, she broke it off about six months ago. Her family said Oliver recently made contact again and had been harassing her at work, one reason they said she sought protective orders.
Palmer said his cousin’s bosses told her she didn’t have to come in to work until that protective order had been served, but he said she had a case she wanted to attend to.
“She didn’t want to be the reason somebody couldn’t get the support they needed,” Palmer said.
Palmer said he had met Oliver and thought he had built a relationship with him to help in any difficulties. He said Thomas “had been excited to be around him. . . . We don’t know what changed.”
Janee Thames, another cousin, called Thomas “a ray of sunshine” and noted seeing her last Instagram post, a Bible verse from John 15:12, posted three hours before she was shot: “Love one another as I have loved you.”