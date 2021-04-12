Williams was one of two men who were fatally shot early Wednesday after an encounter with officer David Hall Dixon outside his condominium building in Takoma Park, Md., police said.

Dixon said he saw what he thought was a car break-in and headed toward three men, who by the time he arrived were back inside the car they had arrived in, according to Takoma Park police officials. He fired his service weapon into their car, striking James Johnson, 38, and Williams, 32, according to court records. Both died on the way to the hospital.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In speaking with detectives, Dixon said the men tried to run him over as he fired several shots. But video surveillance, according to court documents, showed him firing at the car as it was driving away and presenting no threat to the officer. Autopsies of Johnson and Williams indicated that both were shot in the upper back.

Takoma Park police arrested Dixon on Friday, and a court commissioner ordered him held without bond.

Dixon appeared by video link in court on Monday to have the terms of his bond reviewed by a judge. When asked his name, he clearly stated “David Hall Dixon.” But his attorney, Lucy Larkins, requested that the hearing be waived. Montgomery County District Court Judge Eric Nee ordered Dixon to remain in jail.

“What he did was cruel,” said Malik Teel, 41, Williams’s brother.

Story continues below advertisement

Teel said their mother, father and grandparents had preceded Williams in death. The brothers had no other siblings, Teel said, and the two spoke every morning.

Advertisement

“That was it for me,” he said.

Erica Teel, the cousin, recalled Williams as a “very happy child, very outgoing child” who was surrounded by many close friends. He maintained that disposition as an adult, she said, especially with his four children, taking them to playgrounds and restaurants.

“He loved living life,” Erica Teel said. “He lived each day to the fullest. . . . My cousin was not just anybody. He cared about his family, and we cared about him dearly as well.”

Malik Shabazz, an attorney for Williams’s family members, said he was shocked by the allegations against Dixon. “This happened in the midst of the trial of George Floyd’s death,” Shabazz said. “I was shocked, especially in light of all the attention on police brutality, that Dixon could be so out of control and malicious.”

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson’s family last week expressed similar anger.

Advertisement

David E. Haynes, an attorney representing the Johnson family, said at a Friday news conference “that this is in no way a justified shooting.” Family members said Johnson and Williams were best friends. Johnson’s family recalled him as someone with a smile that could “light up the darkest room.”

Also on Monday, officials made public charging documents in another case against Dixon, one in which video of the encounter surfaced after his Friday arrest, according to Takoma Park police.

Last May, police were called to Dixon’s building for a reported altercation the man had with a woman who had entered the lobby. Dixon told officers that she had attacked him with an umbrella and he used pepper spray to defend himself, according to court records.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers later contacted the woman, who said she did not want to press charges. Neither did Dixon, and the investigation ended.

Advertisement

On Friday, though, police said they became aware of and reviewed surveillance video of the encounter. Dixon and the woman could be seen arguing before he left the lobby.

“A few minutes later,” the charging documents state, “Dixon is seen returning to the lobby and pointing a shotgun toward [the woman] which was approximately 5 feet away from her face.”