He was still deciding what to get this time when he stepped outside the noisy shop just before 6 p.m. to finish up a Zoom call for one of his college classes. He paced the sidewalk, phone in hand, with a 6-foot-7 frame that did not match his baby face.

Security footage, according to police, captured what happened next: A man walked past Hurd but did not speak. Unprovoked and seemingly at random, police said, he pulled out a gun and he shot at Hurd six times.

The events that played out in the minutes and hours that followed would rattle law enforcement officials, galvanize an athletic community that adored Hurd and shatter his large, loving family — who had worked hard to raise him far away from the gun violence that regularly steals the lives of young Black men in the region.

“He was a good boy,” Tara Faunteroy said of her son. “He was one of the good ones.”

She could not comprehend what she was hearing when her family got a frantic phone call from Hurd’s friends at the tattoo parlor, who were screaming, “Don’t die, don’t die!”

Faunteroy shouted to her husband that their son was hurt, that maybe he had been shot, that they needed to get to the hospital immediately. They rushed to the car, then realized they didn’t even know where their son was, so they dialed 911, but got no answers. She tracked the location of her oldest daughter, who had driven straight to the tattoo shop, and as she pulled into the strip mall she could see police cars and an ambulance.

“Where is my son?” she begged, again and again.

By then it had been about 30 minutes since her son had been shot, and already Prince George’s police had arrested the man that witnesses said pulled the gun.

Tevin Alonte Ream, 29, had run away to a nearby laundromat on 28th Avenue in Temple Hills, where he tried to hide a Springfield 9mm handgun under a clothes rack before walking outside, according to court documents. Officers detained him shortly after.

Back at the tattoo shop, Faunteroy was still looking for her child.

“Where is my son?” she said. “Is he in this ambulance?”

Nobody would give her answers, not if he was hurt or if he was dead or if he was at the hospital. Eventually, a detective asked her and her husband to meet them at the police station, and as they pulled out of the parking lot she saw the forensic examiner pull in, and she knew.

Soon police were asking her to identify the tattoos on her eldest son’s body. They told her he had been shot in the head, that he had died minutes later in the ambulance.

“The entire time I was standing there screaming and hollering, my dead son was feet away from me,” Faunteroy later said. “I was standing right next to him the whole time.”

'Dorian was like a sponge'

The news spread quickly throughout the communities where Hurd and his family had made a mark.

At James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring, where he had kept the stats as football manager for three years and scored the winning three-pointer that clinched the division championship for the basketball team.

At the University of the District of Columbia, where he had trained hard to earn a spot on the basketball team because he did not want anyone to think his grandmother, the athletic director, had tipped the scales.

At his parents’ house in Laurel, where he had grown up alongside his twin sister and four other siblings, camping, boating, churchgoing and cheering each other on.

From a young age, Faunteroy told her children they needed to pick some sort of physical activity to keep them busy. Early on, Hurd played football for the Laurel Stallions, the youth league that Faunteroy’s husband runs. But as he got older, he grew taller and thinner and decided he wasn’t aggressive enough for football.

He couldn’t stay away from the football field. He showed up to practice, even for seven-on-seven tournaments and hot summer workouts, to help the team as a manager. And on Friday nights, he was on the sidelines, cheering on his friends.

“He was embedded in our program, he was one of us,” said head football coach DeShawn Anderson.

But his heart was with basketball.

Since he was a kid, Hurd had aspirations to play in college. He had watched in awe from the stands as Georgetown beat Duke in the NCAA tournament, and he had seen a close family friend excel at the University of the District of Columbia.

But for much of high school, he wasn’t yet at home in his lanky frame.

So he and his mom devised a plan: They’d get him a trainer and an academic adviser to improve his skills and his grades.

Even still, he sat the bench much of his junior year, never complaining but always watching, soaking up all there was to learn. When the season was over, he trained harder, and by the beginning of his senior season he had earned a starting slot.

He cemented his legacy at Blake in the division championship game, when the Bengals were down and the clock was running out and he hit the winning shot.

His mom rushed the court to hug him.

“He worked and worked and worked,” Faunteroy said.

By then, Hurd had his heart set on UDC, so he sent his own game film, set up his own meetings and attended an open tryout.

Head Coach Mike Riley liked what he saw and offered Hurd a scholarship as a red-shirt freshman. Hurd specialized in offensive rebounding, Riley said, but the “best quality he brought is that everybody liked him, everybody got along with him.”

He asked endless questions about strategy and plays, Riley said, but also about what was happening in the world around him — about racial justice, about the conflict on the news.

“Dorian was like a sponge, he just wanted to know how things work,” Riley said. “He was going to be a heck of a leader on our team.”

The 2021 season was supposed to be his year.

Alongside the rest of the team, he had trained all fall in hopes that the pandemic might subside and they’d be able to play. But as cases only worsened and concerns about safety heightened, the athletic director — Hurd’s grandmother — made the tough decision to call the season off.

From the moment he arrived on campus, Patricia Thomas, the university’s first Black female athletic director, had made clear to her grandson there needed to be boundaries around their relationship.

“The grandma hat comes off and I’m your AD,” she had told him.

But when she had to cancel the season — his season — she wrote him a note that was more grandma than AD.

She hoped he wasn’t angry with her, she wrote.

Her grandson reassured her. She had made the right decision.

'He was a baby'

Later, Hurd’s family would learn that Ream was not legally allowed to have a gun because he was a felon who was awaiting trial for additional weapons charges from last summer. A judge had released him from jail in June 2020 on a $15,000 bond, according to court records.

In the week since his death, police have found no connection between Hurd and the man accused of killing him. There is no evidence they had an altercation, police said, and the shooter’s motive remains unclear.

Ream came before a judge and is being held without bail at the county jail. His attorney declined to comment.

The seeming randomness of it all has only heightened the despair at the Faunteroy home, where a steady stream of community members have passed through day and night.

Hurd’s friends have tried to keep his siblings distracted, playing video games or catch outside, and the adults in Faunteroy’s life have tried to keep her upright. They’ve cooked, they’ve cleaned, they’ve done the laundry. A GoFundMe set up to cover funeral costs has raised nearly $30,000.

Faunteroy has welcomed the distraction, absorbing every memory of her son and clinging to the bright details that have kept his spirit alive.

There have been the stories from his friends, about the suave photos he insisted on taking at their senior prom or the way he danced alone, unfazed, to a song that nobody else found entertaining enough.

There have been the stories from his coaches and teachers, about how much they valued his “old-school” upbringing, the way he stood up straight, spoke clearly and looked adults in the eye.

There have been the stories about his goofy humor and tender spirit, of the music he helped engineer in his apartment at school, and his comfort bumming rides from his sisters and friends because he was too scared to drive until just a few months ago, when he got his license and suddenly wanted to drive everywhere, just because he could.

“I lost individuals growing up, through violence in the streets,” said Cheyenne Nettleton, Hurd’s roommate and UDC teammate, who grew up in New York. “But this one was just different, knowing he had nothing to do with the streets. He was a baby.”

In the moments when Faunteroy’s house is full, her heart is, too. She can laugh and smile and suspend reality. But the second her brain goes quiet, she said, she is in “utter despair.”

“I can’t see the next minute,” she said. “I’m having trouble not knowing how I’ll never see that boy smile at me again. Sometimes I can’t remember what he sounds like, I can’t remember the sound of his voice.”

Sometimes, she said, she feels like she is dead, too.

Faunteroy and Hurd’s fathers, Joe Faunteroy and Dorian Hurd Sr., are still searching for answers. They don’t understand why the man accused in their son’s death was allowed to be out on bond. They don’t want his killing to be forgotten as just “another Black kid gunned down in the street,” Tara Faunteroy said.