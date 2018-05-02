A man and woman were fatally shot Wednesday in Capitol Heights, Md., police said.

Few details were immediately available, including the names of those shot or their relationship.

The incident unfolded at 3:05 a.m. in the 4700 block of Omaha Street. Officers with Prince George’s County responded to a call for a shooting.

They found the man and woman inside a home with “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a tweet from police. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

This comes as the D.C. area has seen 78 homicides so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those deaths, 19 have been in Prince George’s County.