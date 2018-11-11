A father and son were found shot to death in the Bealeton area of Fauquier County. The sheriff’s office said both had been killed in a double homicide. (iStock/iStock)

A father and his adult son were fatally shot in a double homicide last week in Fauquier County, the sheriff’s office said.

The two were found n Friday in their home in the Bealeton area, and the sheriff’s office said on Sunday that the deaths have been ruled homicides.

The two were identified as Duong Nguyen, 61, and America Nguyen, 22. Both lived at the house on Salisbury Lane the sheriff’s office said.

They were last heard from on Wednesday, and authorities went to the house on Friday after being asked to check on them, the sheriff’s office said.

Sgt. James Hartman, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said no motive in the killing was known.

“There are no suspects at this time,” he said Sunday night.

Homicides are unusual in Fauquier, a county of about 60,000 people that is about 55 miles southwest of Washington. Under the heading of homicide or non-negligent manslaughter in Fauquier County for last year a state police compilation listed a total of one.