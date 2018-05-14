Two people were dead early Monday after an incident at a hookah lounge in Sterling, Va., and a person was in custody, according to authorities.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the double homicide occurred at the Pharaoh Cafe in the 46000 block of Old Ox Road. Deputies responded to the restaurant for a report of a shooting.

The victims were not identified at this time. On Twitter, officials said, “two victims lost their lives at the scene.” The sheriff’s office also said a “person of interest” is in custody.