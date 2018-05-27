Police are investigating the double killing of a man and a woman in Southwest Washington on Saturday night that were among a rash of shootings over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

Officers found Jaquon Helm, 40, and Venius Badgett, 35, both of Southwest, with gunshot wounds in the unit block of Galveston Street after being called to the scene to investigate a shooting at 10:11 p.m., police said.

Helm showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene. Badgett was rushed to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about suspects or a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

At least 10 people have been shot in Washington since Friday night, including three fatally.

Among those killed was a well-known entrepreneur and former owner of a clothing store in Anacostia called District Culture. Alexander Mosby, 39, was shot early Saturday in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace in Southeast Washington.

The violence began around 9:30 p.m. Friday with the shooting of a person in the 500 block of Crittenden Street in Northwest. Another person was shot before midnight in the 3000 block of Stanton Road in Southeast. Just minutes later, three people were wounded in a shooting in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street SE.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a person was wounded in the 4800 block of Ninth Street NW.

The latest shooting occurred at 2:26 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast Washington police have released no description of the shooter or other details about the incident. It was unclear whether any of the incidents were linked.