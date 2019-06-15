A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a double shooting early Saturday morning in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue SE, D.C. police said.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. not far from the Potomac Avenue Metro.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting, and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, said D.C. police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz.

Gertz said police could not yet release the names of the victims. She said police are still investigating a motive for the crime.

