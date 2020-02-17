Two people were shot Monday evening on one of the principal thoroughfares of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of 14th Street NW.

Stuart Emerman, the commander of the 3rd District, said both men were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their condition could not be learned immediately.

The street was closed in both directions between W and U streets, city officials said.