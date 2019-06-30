Two men were wounded, one gravely, in a double shooting Sunday afternoon near the U Street corridor in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.
The more seriously wounded victim was unconscious and not breathing after the shooting, said Kristen Metzger, a police spokeswoman.
She said the gunfire occurred around 4 p.m. in an alley between the 1400 blocks of W and V streets NW.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting could not be learned immediately.
