A man was gravely wounded in a double shooting near the U Street NW corridor in the District on Sunday afternoon, according to police. (iStock)

Two men were wounded, one gravely, in a double shooting Sunday afternoon near the U Street corridor in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The more seriously wounded victim was unconscious and not breathing after the shooting, said Kristen Metzger, a police spokeswoman.

She said the gunfire occurred around 4 p.m. in an alley between the 1400 blocks of W and V streets NW.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting could not be learned immediately.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news