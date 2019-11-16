The blaze displaced 35 occupants, the department said. No cause could be learned Saturday.

Red Cross volunteers set up a center for those driven from their homes, the organization said. Blankets, toiletry kits and breakfast were being provided, and financial aid was offered, the Red Cross said.

In addition, the organization said it was providing emotional support. It appeared that the misery of the sudden loss of a home in darkness was only compounded by Saturday’s harsh weather. At Dulles International Airport, the mercury dropped as low as 34 degrees in the early morning.

In the District, fire broke out in the 1500 block of Church Street NW, which is west of Logan Circle. Flames and smoke could be seen leaping from the roof of the three-story apartment house.

At one point, a propane tank used for a grill on the roof exploded, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department.

No injuries were reported, but nine residents were displaced, Maggiolo said.

Residents were being aided by the Red Cross and by two D.C. government agencies, officials said.

No cause could be learned immediately.

About 3:30 p.m., D.C. firefighters were sent to what the department called the city’s second serious fire, in a building in the 4300 block of Sheriff Road NE.

No injuries were reported, but the department said displacements were anticipated.

