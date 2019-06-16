A Montgomery County man was killed Sunday when a car crossed the centerline of a road in the Clarksburg area and collided with his vehicle, county police said.

Police said Ian Matthew McKenna, 20, of Clarksburg, was killed a few minutes after 1 p.m. as he was driving west on Snowden Farm Parkway.

According to police, a car going east on that road crossed the centerline and collided with McKenna’s vehicle near Clarksburg Square Road.

McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Sunday night that they were continuing to investigate why the eastbound car crossed the centerline of the parkway.

