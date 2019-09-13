A memorial was created for two men who were killed after an SUV struck them as they sat on a bench in a park in Foggy Bottom. (Laurel Demkovich/The Washington Post)

A 57-year-old D.C. man has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the deaths of two people who were killed in a July crash after a vehicle struck them as they sat on a park bench in downtown Washington.

U.S. Park Police said Jeoffrey Richard Williams was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Williams is charged in the deaths of Thomas Dwight Spriggs, 42, and Jesus Antonio Llanes-Datil, 63. The two men were sitting on a bench in James Monroe Park, a few blocks from the Foggy Bottom Metro stop at Pennsylvania Avenue and 21st Street NW, around 11:30 p.m. on July 10 when an SUV that Williams was driving went off the road and struck them, police said. They died at the scene.

Neither Spriggs nor Llanes-Datil had a fixed address, according to authorities.

An initial investigation found that speed was likely a factor. According to a detective at the U.S. Park Police, Williams was “legally impaired” but officials did not disclose more details.

