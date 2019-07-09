A Maryland man has been charged with manslaughter after his truck traveling the wrong way on the Capital Beltway struck an oncoming SUV and left a woman dead, police said.

Miguel Angel Solis Gomez, 26, of Beltsville, remains hospitalized in the July 7 crash that left Ronet Aching, 22, of Riverdale, dead, Maryland State Police said.

Gomez was in a 2007 Ford F150 at around 6 a.m. when he struck Aching head on while traveling north in the southbound lane of the Inner Loop just north of Route 250 in Lanham, police said.

Aching, who was in an SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gomez has been charged with manslaughter by vehicle and criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle and police said they have “not ruled out alcohol as a factor.”

An attorney for Gomez could not be immediately reached.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news