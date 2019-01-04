A Virginia woman was charged with a traffic violation after a fatal crash in Woodbridge that killed an 87-year-old man last month, authorities said Friday.

On Dec. 4 at around 12:10 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Opitz Boulevard and River Walk Way in Woodbridge to investigate a two-vehicle crash, Prince William County police said in a statement.

They found a 2008 Toyota Camry was making a left turn on to southbound River Walk Way from westbound Opitz Boulevard when it collided with a 2016 Hyundai Genesis traveling eastbound on Opitz Boulevard, the statement said. The Toyota was driven by 25-year-old Nusrat Jahan Prithee of Woodbridge

Donald Lee Sellman of Woodbridge, the driver of the Genesis, was transported to a hospital and died of his injuries on Dec. 6, according to the statement; Prithee suffered minor injuries, and speed, alcohol and drug use were not factors in the collision.

On Friday, police said Prithee was charged with failure to yield on a left turn and was served a court summons earlier this week.