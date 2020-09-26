The driver did not make it out of his vehicle and died at the scene, Jones said.
The house also suffered structural damage, and its five occupants have been temporality displaced, Jones said. They were not injured, and no one else was inside the vehicle, Jones said.
Jones said the driver’s name will be released after his family members have been officially notified.
For reasons not yet known, the vehicle veered off Addison Road and struck a utility pole. “It’s still unclear how the car ended up on the porch,” Jones said.
The wreck also caused a utility line to come to rest atop a second car, but that driver was not injured, Jones said.