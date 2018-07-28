A motorist in Virginia allegedly drove off after crrashing into a firetruck that was blocking the scene of an earlier crash on Interstate 95. (iStock/iStock)

Interstate 95 carries traffic up and down the East Coast, for business and for pleasure. With thousands of vehicles in motion, often at high speed, the potential always exists for trouble of the kind that occurred Friday morning in Stafford County, Va. about 50 miles southwest of Washington.

First, according to the county sheriff’s office, came a crash, prompting use of a firetruck to shield the scene. Then a car crashed into the firetruck, and as a deputy approached, as indicated by the sheriff’s office account, the car drove off, and the deputy went after it.

A lot of it occurred, according to the account from the sheriff’s office, around 2:15 a.m. Friday, in the southern part of Stafford, on the southbound side of the Interstate, near mile marker 135, in the vicinity of the Centerport Parkway intersection.

Based on the account from the sheriff’s office, a deputy was at the scene of the original crash, and while there, he saw a car run into the firetruck. The deputy, identified as Justin Forman, the sheriff’s office said, walked toward the place where the car had struck the firetruck.

The driver of the car got out, the sheriff’s office said. Then, the sheriff’s office said, he saw the deputy approach, and got back into his car, and drove away.

At that point, the sheriff’s office said, the deputy got back into his own car. He stopped a vehicle about two miles south of the scene of the original crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Jaydee Hutchinson, 27, of Alexandria, was charged with DUI, hit and run, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Probably the best news to emerge from the incident was this: The sheriff’s office said “no one was injured as a result of the crash.”

It was not clear if the statement also referred to the original crash.