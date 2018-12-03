One person is dead after a dump truck crashed in Prince George’s County.

The man’s name has not been released, pending the notification of relatives. The crash is still under investigation.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. along Cedarville Road near Bee Oak Road in the Brandywine area. Some roads in the area were closed as investigators were on the scene.

Prince George’s County police said the preliminary investigation found that the truck’s driver lost control and that the truck struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.