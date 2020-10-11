By Emily DaviescloseEmily DaviesEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 11, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDTA driver has died from injuries sustained in a multivehicle crash Friday in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police said Sunday.The crash, involving four vehicles, occurred in the area of Old Central and Akin avenues at approximately 6:15 p.m., police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightNeither the driver’s identity, nor information about the condition of the other victims was released.The crash remains under investigation. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.