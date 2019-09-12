A view of the Dulles Access Road. A woman died after her car ran off the road and crashed, police said. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

A woman died early Thursday morning in a crash along the road to Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:34 a.m. along the Dulles Access Road, just west of Route 123 in Tysons.

Virginia State Police said a Honda Civic was headed west on the road when it ran off the roadway and struck two trees. The car then rolled toward the guardrail and back onto the highway, police said.

The woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the car, according to police. She has not been identified, pending the notification of her family.

The crash is under investigation.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news