A driver died in D.C. on Saturday morning after a car slammed into a tree and burst into flames, police said.

The unidentified victim was traveling westbound at a high speed in the 4000 block of East Capitol Street NE around 7 a.m. Saturday when he or she lost control of the car, D.C. police said.

The car struck a curb, traveled back across all three westbound lanes, struck a tree and burst into flames, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate. Police did not say whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

