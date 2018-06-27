Everyone knows that dogs have a great sense of smell. Most people know that they can detect drugs. Fewer people perhaps know that they are also capable, it is said, of using their noses to sniff out guns. But D.C. police reported an example of this on Tuesday.

According to the police a car had failed to heed a stop sign around 5:15 p..m. on Monday in in the 1200 block of Neal Street, in the Trinidad area of Northeast Wasington. Police stopped the car.

As reported by the police, the driver turned out to have a valid license.

But it happened, police seaid, that one of their specially trained dogs was at the scene. The dog, according to a police account, gave a signal that indicated the presence of a gun.

The police said that a gun was indeed found in the car. They said they made an arrest on a charge of carrying a pistol wtithout a license.