Two people were killed — one in Prince George’s County and another in Montgomery County — in crashes over the last few days.

A pedestrian was killed after he was struck Saturday by a driver along University Boulevard West and Amherst Avenue, in Silver Spring, officials said.

Around 3 a.m., a police officer noticed a white 2005 Toyota Camry driving with something under the vehicle. When the driver and police officer made eye contact, the driver sped up and drove into the parking lot of a business, according to Montgomery County Police.

The officer then realized the driver had been dragging a person, and the person was lying in the road. The officer stopped the driver — who was later identified as Bianca Paola Machuca, 25, of Hyattsville. Police said Machuca was arrested for “suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol,” according to police.

Authorities later identified the victim as Edwin Diaz, 38, of Silver Spring. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

In another crash, authorities identified a 20-year-old man who died Saturday on Riggs Road in Prince George’s County.

Wilber Vasquez-Gonzalez, of Hyattsville, was riding in an SUV just before 3 p.m. Saturday, headed south when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic.

Another SUV then struck the vehicle. Vasquez-Gonzalez was pronounced dead on the scene. The drivers of the two SUVs and a passenger in the second SUV had non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials said they are not sure what caused the driver to lose control of the SUV.