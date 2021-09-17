A man died in a car crash in Maryland. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 1:08 p.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 1:08 p.m. EDTShareA driver was killed in a crash in Prince George’s County.The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Floral Park Road and Arya Drive in the Brandywine area. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightPolice said the car left the road and hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not given, pending the notification of his family.The crash is under investigation. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.