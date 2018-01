Apartment in Bethesda is damaged when SUV smashes into building wall on Monday night. (Photo by Montgomery County fire and rescue) (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue photo)

An SUV crashed into an apartment house in Bethesda Monday night, damaging the building and injuring the driver. Seven people from three families were displaced, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. at a two-story building in the 7000 block of Clarendon Road, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the Montgomery County fire and rescue service.

He said the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear lifethreatening.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.