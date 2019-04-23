The sole survivor of a crash that killed five young children — including two of her own — has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said.

A Prince George’s County grand jury handed up the charges against Dominique R. Taylor, 32, in the collision that left six dead in all, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Taylor had a blood-alcohol reading of 0.169 at the time of the Feb. 2 crash, more than twice the legal limit in Maryland for driving, county State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said.

Braveboy, who attended the funerals for the victims, said the case involves several parents in an extended family who’ve lost children.

“Even with all this tragedy, we have to do our job,” Braveboy said. “We have to seek justice.”

Online court records do not list an attorney for Taylor, and she could not immediately be reached for comment. When reached by phone Tuesday, her father declined to comment.

Taylor was driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica on Route 301 in Bowie, Md., when the vehicle veered off the road and spun out in a snow-covered field before crashing into trees, police said. Maryland State Police had said shortly after the crash that the group had been heading home.

The crash occurred at around 4:30 a.m. and none of the children, who were thrown from the vehicle, were wearing seat belts, Braveboy said.

Braveboy did not detail where the group was coming from or where Taylor had been suspected of drinking before the crash.

The victims who died at the scene were Taylor’s children — London Dixon, 8, and Paris Dixon, 5 — and their relatives Rickelle Ricks, 6; Zion Beard, 14; and Damari Herald, 15.

The front-seat passenger, Cornell D. Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill, Md., died about two weeks after the crash. Braveboy said Simon was a friend of Taylor’s.

The grand jury indicted Taylor on 12 counts, said Braveboy, who did not detail whether Taylor had turned herself in to authorities or was in custody.

The deadly crash occurred a little more than a week after a man suspected of driving while intoxicated was charged with vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed three children on Indian Head Highway.

The run of fatal crashes prompted Prince George’s officials to push campaigns urging drivers to stay sober, avoid distractions and wear seat belts.

A few days after an event calling for heightened safety awareness and habits and that saw Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) and police chief Hank Stawinski out on the road pulling over drivers as part of the safety promotion, a group of four going out to celebrate someone’s 21st birthday died in a crash.

