A driver was killed and a 4-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash in Loudoun County, Va., on Wednesday, police said.

About 7:20 a.m., a 2012 Volkswagen was traveling south on Belmont Ridge Road near Legacy Park Drive when it ran off the left side of the road, went over the curb, through the median and into the northbound lanes, the Virginia State Police said in a statement.

The Volkswagen struck a northbound 2013 Subaru driven by 34-year-old Ammie K. Cho, of Aldie, Va., the statement said. Cho died at the scene, according to the statement, and a 4-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The child had been secured in a safety seat, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, an 18-year-old man from Ashburn, Va., was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending, police said.

