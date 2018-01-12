One person was killed and another injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Springfield, Va., police said.

James Jones, 73, of Manassas hit a jersey wall while driving his 2006 Ford Ranger south on Loisdale Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release. This caused his car to veer into the opposite lane and collide with an oncoming vehicle driven by a 66-year-old woman from Lorton.

Officers were called to the scene in the 7700 block of Loisdale Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Jones was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Police do not say speed or alcohol contributed to the crash, and detectives are investigating whether Jones “suffered a medical emergency before the crash,” according to the news release.