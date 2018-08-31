Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Brandywine, Md. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)

The driver of a vehicle died in the Brandywine, Md., area after crossing over the center of a roadway, hitting another car and ultimately colliding with a tree, officials said.

The crash happened around 11:25 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Avenue near Crain Highway, according to Prince George’s County Police. The car crossed over the center of the roadway and hit another car that was coming in the opposite direction, police said.

The car lost control and hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Several roads in that area are closed. Police did not release the name of the person who died, pending the notification of family.