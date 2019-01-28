A woman was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck during the weekend in the College Park, Md., area. (Prince George's County Police)

A woman died during the weekend after a crash in Maryland involving two cars and a truck.

The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. Saturday along Baltimore Avenue near Cherry Hill Road in the College Park area, according to Prince George’s County police.

The woman’s name was not released, pending the notification of her relatives.

She was driving a car south on Baltimore Avenue when she hit another car, crossed the median and then collided with a pickup truck that was coming in the opposite direction, police said.