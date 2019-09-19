A man died after the car he was driving crashed into an Annandale home. No one inside the house was hurt. (Fairfax County Fire)

A man was killed early Thursday when he crashed his car into an Annandale home, officials said.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Little River Turnpike near Northern Virginia Community College.

Two people who were inside the home got out safely, according to Fairfax County Police.

The crash is under investigation.

