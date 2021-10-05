A driver was killed in a crash along Franconia Road in the Alexandria area. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:32 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:32 a.m. EDTShare this storyA driver was killed in a crash Monday night in Northern Virginia.The crash happened along Franconia Road and Guilford Drive in the Alexandria area, according to Fairfax County police. Authorities did not immediately provide details of the crash. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightOfficials said the driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The driver was not identified, pending the notification of family.The crash remains under investigation, and roads in the area were closed for several hours. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...